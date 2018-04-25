Greek Foreign Minister to testify in court over Kykkos’ Metropolis dispute 

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias will testify before the Nicosia District Court on the 7th of May , following the legal dispute arose out among the Greek government and the Holy Metropolis of Kykkos and Tylliria regarding the long delays in the construction of the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

Both sides appeared before the Judge on Tuesday, 24th of April, and the District Court of Nicosia, following a request by the Holy Bishop of Kykkos and Tylliria, has set a specific date for Nikos Kotzias’ cross- examination on the case. More specifically, the District Court has set the hearing in early May, during Kontzias’ visit to Cyprus to attend the trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

According to Phileleftheros, both Nikos Kotzias and the Greek Ambassador to Cyprus, Ilias Fotopoulos, have already filed a position statement for the Court, regarding their prior agreement with the Bishop of Kykkos Nikiforos, held on 28/03/2017, relating the transfer of a plot of land at Metochi Kykkou to the Greek state. Additionally, the Greek Government side outlined that the signed agreement had a provision for the entire plot of land, while the Bishop of Kykkos insisted that the agreement relied only on the half.

In the event of the dispute between the two sides, the Bishop of Kykkos appealed to the District court and recalled a proclamation made by another court that obliged the Hellenic Republic to transfer the plot back to the metropolis, pressing at the same time the Land Registry to proceed with the transfer of the land back to the Holy Metropolis.