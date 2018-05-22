Greek Foreign Minister discusses Cyprus issue in Washington

The Cyprus problem was among issues on the agenda of a meeting in Washington between Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell.

In Washington, Kotzias also met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and will continue his meetings there on Tuesday. On Wednesday he will travel to New York to meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres and the President of the UN General Assembly.

In statements, Kotzias said he discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East with both Pompeo and Mitchell, and “underlined the necessity to safeguard security and stability in the region.”

“I referred in depth to Turkey’s behaviour and the need to support the Republic of Cyprus and its rights internationally, because Cyprus should not be regarded as just a ‘problem’ of the UN but as a sovereign state with specific roles and potential in the region,” Kotzias said.

In a statement issued after the meeting with Pompeo, Spokesperson Heather Nauert says they “agreed to establish a US-Greek Strategic Dialogue on key areas of cooperation.”

“The Secretary commended Greece for its leadership role in the region, including efforts to address challenges in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean,” Nauert notes, adding that they agreed “to work closely together in coming days to ensure stability of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

(CYPRUS NEWS AGENCY)