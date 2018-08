A 50 year old Cypriot is under arrest in the Turkish occupied north after ‘police’ at the checkpoint at Pergamos found a hunting rifle in his car.

The man had gone to the Perganos checkpoint to cross over to the Turkish-held north around 11 am on Monday. The hunting rifle was found in his car and he was arrested.

Authorities of the Republic have been informed and have been liaising with the UN for his release.

The man is expected to appear before a ‘court’ today.