Greek Cypriot property owners turn to Strasbourg over IPC ineffectiveness 

A number of Greek Cypriot applicants with property in Famagusta and Kyrenia, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, call on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to look into their cases, due to the ineffectiveness of the immovable property commission (IPC) and the fact that the IPC has no jurisdiction in properties located within “military areas”.

Human rights lawyer Achilleas Demetriades sent a number of letters to Strasbourg, ahead of the June 5-7 meeting of the Committee of Ministers, which is expected to examine the personal measures of property owners in Turkish-occupied Cyprus. Acting on behalf of the applicants, he notes that damages awarded for the loss of use of their property following the 1974 Turkish invasion have not been paid by Turkey.

Source: CNA