Menu
Local

Greek Cypriot model challenges beauty stereotypes with unibrow

June 29, 2018 at 3:35pm
By June 29, 2018 No Comments

Sophia Hadjipanteli, a 21 year old Greek Cypriot student and model, is making waves with the #unibrow movement on social media.

Having made headlines in the print media only recently, on Friday she featured in a short video clip on the BBC’s news site where she celebrates her thick eyebrows and says she is changing how beauty is perceived.

She says she tints her eyebrows black because that is what she likes “and I’m allowed to like the way I look.”

Sophia acknowledges to receiving ‘hate’ on social media and has been accused of being a hypocrite for being selective in her grooming.

“Us Greek Cypriots are pretty hair people,” she adds, “and I never saw a problem with it because my grandmother, my aunts, my uncle, everyone had eyebrows and they were never scared to pluck them or leave them.”

You May Also Like

Local
June 29, 2018

Three men to stand trial for drug death of 18 year old

bouli
Local
June 29, 2018

Police in warning against spoof emails

bouli
Local
June 29, 2018

Stepdad jailed for 12 years for raping girl under 13

bouli