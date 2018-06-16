Greek Cypriot injured in road accident in occupied north

A Greek Cypriot cyclist was injured after he was involved in a collision with a car on the Kermia-Gerolakkos road near Nicosia in Turkish-occupied north Cyprus at around 11 am on Saturday morning.
The car was driven by a Greek Cypriot who lives in Kormakitis, a Maronite village in the north.
The 53 year was taken to the hospital in occupied Nicosia but at the request of his family was transferred to the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint and taken by private ambulance to a private hospital where he was hospitalised.
His condition is described as not serious.