Greece remains Cypriots’ favourite destination

June 18, 2018 at 4:04pm
Greece remains Cypriots’ favourite destination for trips abroad, with May figures released by the Statistical Service on Monday showing these rose by 9.6% over the corresponding month last year to total 37,900.

Travel by Cyprus residents to the UK was down by a significant 18.8% to 17,300. There was an increase in trips to Russia of 17.3%, while trips to Germany fell by 8.6%.

Overall, a total of 102.068 Cyprus residents travelled abroad in May, edging up 1.7% over  May 2017. In April trips abroad were down 3.2%.

For the first five months of 2018, trips abroad totalled 521,700 marginally down from the 523,800 in the corresponding period last year.

