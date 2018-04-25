Government investing in younger generation, President says, presenting “Manolis Christophides” award

The government is investing in the younger generation, acknowledging its abilities and the contribution it can make to the recovery of the economy, enhancing Cyprus’ attractiveness in the research sector, and in creating more jobs, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has said.

The President was speaking on Tuesday evening at an event organised by the Organisation of Young Scientists of the Democratic Rally (DISY), during which he presented the annual “Manolis Christophides” award, which for 2017 was won by the group of Cypriots NestFold.

NestFold comprises 17 young Cypriot scientists and won the first prize in the “Space apps challenge” organised by NASA, in the category “People’s Choice”.

President Anastasiades said that the government aims at creating the ideal environment for the new generation of scientists to create and develop initiatives in research and innovation.

He said NestFold unquestionably promoted Cyprus as a hub for innovation, with its new generation proving that it is present and most importantly has a future.

DISY President Averof Neophytou said the state had a duty to provide young people with opportunities so that Cyprus could become competitive through growth in sectors with a high added value.

President of the Organisation of Young Scientists Marios Pelekanos said the younger generation has proved that it has much to offer, noting that it was promising that there were so many nominations for the award.

A three-member delegation from NestFold explained the idea of the group, which was for innovative shelters to be installed in hard-to-get-to areas or dropped by plane or helicopter for use in cases of natural disasters. Through the app, citizens could find the closest shelter with food and first aid, which would be able to accommodate 18 persons for up to six days. All shelters would expand and triple in size after they hit the ground.

