Girls’ death: Limassol doctors followed standard protocol

A Limassol police investigation into the death of an eight year girl of septic shock earlier this month appears to clear doctors of any responsibility, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

It said that police has investigated the death with the help of a medical official from the Health Ministry who proposed they take additional statements which however do not change the substance of the case.

The investigators have also asked the State Lab to speed up tests to confirm the cause of death. If there is no substantial change to the conclusions, then the file will be conveyed to the attorney general’s office for instructions.

The paper says that all indications and evidence so far does not show any malpractice by the doctors who treated the child, as they appeared to have followed standard protocols.

The doctors had diagnosed the child needed medical care and decided she be admitted to the children’s ward. The mother however wanted to take her home and took responsibility, signing the required forms.

Still pending is whether the doctors should or could have sought custody of the girl so as to save her life. This issue is expected to be examined by the Health Ministry to determine whether there are any gaps that should be covered. The attorney general has the final say on whether any further action needs to be taken.

The little girl was taken to the accident and emergency unit of Limassol Hospital on the afternoon of August 5. Doctors said she had to be admitted for treatment but a few hours later the mother took her home. Around 2 am the next day she brought the little girl back to the hospital with high temperature and semi conscious where despite doctors’ efforts she died.

The post-mortem showed she died of septic shock.

The tragic death prompted a debate on whether and how the doctors could have prevented the mother from taking the child home.