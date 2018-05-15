Further investigation procedures to be carried out over restaurant fatal incident

Head of the labour inspection department, Anastasios Yiannakis, commenting on the death of a 25-year-old woman, Odyssea Iacovou, who died on Saturday, 12 of May 2018, while at work in a restaurant in Strovolos, Nicosia, stated that the shelf that fell on her was not properly screwed into the wall.

A post-mortem, conducted on Monday, 15 of May 2018, by coroner Sophoklis Sophokleous, indicated that the death of the young woman was due to traumatic asphyxia that resulted from direct compression of the chest.

Anastasions Yiannakis added a criminal investigation had been already carried out, however, further investigation procedures are still ongoing.