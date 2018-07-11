Friday, Saturday to sizzle as temps set to rise above average

Temperatures are set to rise again as from Friday after staying at average levels for this time of the year for the past few days.

According to the latest met office report, temperatures today will be 37 C inland, 34 C on the south and east coast, 32 C on the remaining coasts and 29 C in the mountains. This evening will be clear with localised increased low cloud and local light fog possible in the early morning. Temperatures will be 20 C inland, 22 C on the coasts and 16 C in the mountains.

Thursday’s temperatures will be similar to Wednesday’s. But hotter weather is expected as from Friday, with the met office projecting a gradual rise until Saturday, to range at higher levels than average for the season. Temperatures will edge down slightly on Sunday, but will still be a little higher than the average.

