Menu
Local

Free rein for looters and grave robbers profiting from ancient heritage

May 15, 2018 at 10:45am
By May 15, 2018 No Comments

Within the last 5 years, the Department of Antiquities reported 67 cases of grave robbing and looting of archaeological sites, confirming, thus, the uncontrolled operation of criminal organisations selling antiquities in the black market.

The cases include the destruction and looting of ancient tombs dating from the early Bronze Age onwards, illegal excavations in archaeological sites, and especially in ancient and prehistoric burial sites, as well as illegal intervention inside an ancient preserved tomb in Paphos.

You May Also Like

Local
May 15, 2018

President Anastasiades to attend EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

leontidou
Local
May 15, 2018

What can be learned from the tragedy of the 10-year-old’s death?

leontidou