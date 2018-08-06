Four convicted of beating up Egyptian tycoon in Ayia Napa club

Famagusta District Court on Monday found four men — all employees at an Ayia Napa night club — guilty of assaulting Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and his associate in September 2016.

Sawiris is a major investor in the Ayia Napa marina and was in Cyprus for the laying of the foundation stone.

The court found the four — including the night club director, a bouncer and a waiter — guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Sawiris and his associate

Another two men arrested with the four were acquitted.

Sawiris had told the court that the row started when one of his associates climbed on to a sofa to dance. He was reprimanded in an aggressive way by a waiter and when Sawiris asked to see the manager to report the incident, the latter hit him. A security guard threw him to the ground and kicked him. Sawiris said he was hit in the ear, head and chest and when his associate intervened to try to protect him he was also assaulted.



During the fracas, Sawiris lost his mobile phone and shoes while his associate lost a watch valued at 25,000 euro. When they asked for their personal items, they were given back only the mobile and shoes.

Defence lawyers will tomorrow argue in mitigation of the sentence.