Forest Park to open its doors by the end of June

It’s time for a dynamic comeback for Forest Park, the famous Platres hotel, situated on the slopes of the Troodos Moutains. More specifically, about a month ago, members of the Skyrianides family, owners of the hotel, signed a five-year rental contract with NNV Mountain Resorts Ltd, owned by the businessman Nikos Gougoutzis.

Forest Park, setting up an 80-year tradition that continues today, remained closed since last October, with owners striving to find ways to upgrade the hotel in order to attract more tourists, a goal also set by the new owners.

Varnavas Theodorou, Forest Park business and development manager, stated that NNV Mountain Resorts company thinks big when it comes to Forest Park renovation project. “The hotel was built in two phases, with the first wing constructed in 1934 and the second 20 years later, in 1954. In the first phase, we plan to start with an upgrade of the new wing (approximately 55 rooms) and then proceed with the maintenance of the rest of rooms, due to time restrictions’, Theodorou explained.

Regarding the public spaces, Theodorou said that they are still very beautiful, however further maintenance is surely needed. ‘We do not want to change the character of the hotel. Therefore, we will go through the renovation by respecting Forest Park’s impeccable style and, therefore, enhancing the hotel’s uniqueness’, the manager explained, adding that all the necessary operating licenses will be secured and finally, the hotel will open its doors by the end of June 2018 to welcome both locals and foreigners.