Foreign Ministry welcomes renewal of UNFICYP mandate

The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the unanimous decision of the Security Council to renew on Thursday UNFICYP’s mandate until January 31, 2019.

The Security Council approved resolution 2430 renewing UNFICYP’s mandate.

Before the SC meeting, the Permanent Representative of the Republic to the UN presented to his Swedish counterpart, whose country presides over the council this month, the Republic of Cyprus’ letter of accepting the renewal of the Force.

The resolution reconfirms the mission’s mandate, as defined in SC resolution 186 of 1964 as well as all Cyprus resolutions, especially 1179 of 1998 and 1251 of 1999, calling on the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey to restore the status quo in Strovilia.

It further welcomes the appointment of UN Consultant Jane Holl Lute and urges the sides and all involved parties to demonstrate political will and to engage constructively under the auspices of the UN for the resumption of the negotiations.

It also urges all sides to avoid action which could undermine the progress achieved so far.

The resolution further requests the Secretary-General to submit a report on his good offices and the outcome of UN Consultant Jane Holl Lute’s consultations by15 October 2018.

It also welcomes all efforts to accommodate the Committee on Missing Persons’ exhumation requirements as well as the joint appeal for information issued by the two leaders on May 28 2015, and calls upon all parties to provide more expeditious, full access to all areas and to respond to the Committee’s request for archival information on possible burial sites, given the need to accelerate the Committee’s work.

The resolution further makes references to issues regarding Technical Committees and Confidence Building Measures and stresses the importance of the full and effective participation of civil society and women in particular as well as youth while it refers to dialogue initiatives between the two communities, including dialogue between the religious leaders of Cyprus.

The Republic of Cyprus remains divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island. Numerous UN-backed talks, aiming at reunifying the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield any results. The latest round of peace talks took place last July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana but ended inconclusively.