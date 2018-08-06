Menu
Local

Foreign Ministry issues travel advice for Indonesia 

August 6, 2018 at 5:14pm
By August 6, 2018 No Comments

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a Travel Advice for Indonesia, after the 7 magnitude quake that hit the country on Sunday.

A press release issued by the Foreign Ministry says that it is closely following the developments concerning the natural disasters that are currently taking place in Indonesia.

The Ministry calls on Cypriot citizens who are already there or will travel for any reason in Indonesia, near the affected areas, to follow the instructions of the authorities, including those for compulsory evacuations and to stay informed about the situation through the  media.

The press release says that in case of an emergency Cypriot citizens can call the following numbers of the Ministry:
+357 99660129,  +357 22801000 and  +357 22651113.

You May Also Like

Local
August 6, 2018

Dhekelia desalination plant repaired, water supply back to normal in 24 hours

bouli
Local
August 6, 2018

Update: British Cypriot dies during boat excursion to Akamas

bouli
Local
August 6, 2018

No solution yet for refugees stranded in the SBAs, UNHCR tells CNA 

bouli