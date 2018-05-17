Foreign Minister to participate in CoE Committee of Ministers session

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will participate in the 128th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be held in Elsinore, Denmark, on the 17th and 18th of May 2018.

According to a press release by the Ministry, the main topic of discussion among the Ministers will be the role of the Council of Europe in countering current challenges.

In the margins of the Ministerial Session, Foreign Minister Christodoulides will have a meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, as well as with a number of his counterparts from other Member-States of the Council of Europe.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs returns to Cyprus on Friday, 18 May.

