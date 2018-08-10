Food recall from Cyprus market

The Health Ministry said on Friday that it has received notification through the EU’s RASFF (food and feed safety alerts) as well as from the Cypriot distributor that the following product has been recalled because of the presence of the Bacillus cereus bacteria.

Elle & Vire: Creme dessert- vanilla flavour with fresh milk 2 pots (vanilla dessert 2x125g). Dairy Pudding Vanilla Flavoured, UHT sterilized.

Best by 30/11/2018.

The company is already recalling the product but because items may already be in the possession of consumers, they are advised not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase.