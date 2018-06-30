Menu
Local

FM to visit United Arab Emirates

June 30, 2018 at 11:13am
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides departs today for a working visit to Abu Dhabi following an invitation by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to an official announcement, during their meeting, the two Ministers will discuss, among others, the bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, the Cyprus issue, the EU-United Arab Emirates relations and regional issues of mutual interest.

 

