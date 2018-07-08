Five hectares burnt in Kathikas fire

Fire fighters have managed to fully control a fire which broke out in Kathikas on Sunday afternoon having burnt five hectares of wild vegetation, grains and trees.
The fire broke out around 1650 and was fully under control by around 1800 .
Police said it was contained quickly thanks to the quick mobilisation of fire fighters with seven fire trucks brought in from neighbouring fire stations as well from the Game Service and the Forestry Department.
Fir fighters remain on site to prevent a flare up.