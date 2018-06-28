First authorised casino in Cyprus opens doors

Cyprus Casinos (C2), the first authorised casino in the Republic of Cyprus, launched on Thursday. Located at 271 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Zakaki, Limassol, the pop-up casino operates not only in accordance with Cyprus Legislation and Regulations, but also follows Melco’s industry-leading professional standards which focus on Responsible Gaming.

Comprising 4,600m² inclusive of a 1,300m² gaming area , the C2 pop-up casino features 33 tables and 242 slot machines, a VIP gaming area, a restaurant and two bars. The casino operates on a 24/7 basis and entrance is offered to guests above 21 years of age, per Cyprus Legislation and Regulations.

Mr. Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said: “Even though C2 is a pop-up casino, this property will give new meaning to the term. We’ve invested close to €13 million in this facility to ensure that every one of our guests experience the renowned standards and quality of service for which Melco, one of the world’s largest integrated resort operators is famous for.”

Currently 593 people are employed by Melco at the pop-up casino. When the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated casino resort is launched in 2021, the pop-up casino will cease operations and all personnel will automatically be transferred to the new Integrated Casino Resort.

Four C2 satellite casinos will also commence operations in Nicosia, Larnaca, free Famagusta and Paphos during 2018.

