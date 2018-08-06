Update 2: Fire service on alert as buffer zone fire flares up again

The fire services of the Republic have been put on high alert as huge flames threaten an UNFICYP sentry post and cultivated fields outside Dherynia, close to a residential area, Philenews reported on Monday.

UNFICYP and fire fighters are battling the blaze. Accompanied by UNFICYP vehicles, four fire trucks have entered the buffer zone to contain the fire before it spreads to Kato Dherynia and occupied Famagusta, it said.

The Turkish occupation army has also sprung into action, opening up an anti-fire corridor and bringing fire trucks to the area.

Firefighters had been on standby near Famagusta Hospital in Dherynia after a fire that broke out in the buffer zone late on Sunday night flared up again, burning dry grass and wild vegetation.

Fire service spokesman Andeas Kettis said earlier that two fire trucks were standing by at the hospital and had fought back the fire earlier on Monday when it approached the hospital.

But the main front of the fire was in the occupied areas, towards the sea, he said.

