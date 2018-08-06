Menu
Update: Fire near Pareklissia, Limassol under control

August 6, 2018 at 3:40pm
A fire  which broke out near Pareklissia, Limassol  around 2.00 pm on Monday is under control after firefighters battled the blaze on land and from the air.

Forestry Department spokesman  Andreas Christou said that around 10 fire trucks from various services as well as two helicopters and two water dropping aircraft assisted in the operation.

The fire broke out around 2.00 pm in private land and was progressing towards the state forest when it was put under control one hour later having burnt two hectares of land.

Fire fighters remain on site while the causes of the fire are being investigated.

