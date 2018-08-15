Update: Fire raging near Milikouri partially contained

Forestry Department fire fighters have managed to partially contain a blaze which broke out in the Milikouri area in the Troodos mountains, a little after noon on Wednesday.
Forestry Department spokesman Andreas Christou said fire fighters had managed to surround the fire and expressed the hope that it would soon be extinguished. Weather conditions are working in fire fighters’ favour as there is no wind.
The fire had raged out of control for a couple of hours, prompting the activation of the Icarus programme, with seven water dropping aircraft assisting the effort to tackle the blaze, while fire fighters from Nicosia were called in to help.
The fire had at one point approached the village, but any threat to houses has since been averted. Earlier police called on people in the area to follow the instructions of police.