Update: Pyrgos fire ‘out of control’

June 21, 2018 at 7:57pm
A large fire broke out around 7.00 pm on  Thursday in a forest area in Ayia Paraskevi, near Pyrgos Tyllirias and is raging out of control.

Fire engines from the Forestry Department and two helicopters are doing battle with the flames.

The fire is in difficult terrain and is being fanned by strong winds, making fire fighters’ efforts even more difficult.

Reports said the fire is heading towards the Turkish-occupied areas, towards Limnitis. The same reports said that fire fighters in the Turkish occupied area have been sent to Limnitis, should the fire spread there.

