Fire raging at Erimi

A fire was raging near Erimi, Limassol, on Thursday afternoon with the fire service doing battle on two fronts.
Fourteen fire vehicles, including two from the British Bases in which the area lies, were attending the fire. They are being assisted by two Forest Department fire fighting planes, and two helicopters — one from the Republic of Cyprus and the other from the British Bases.
The fire has spread to wild vegetation. Nearby houses are not at risk. A fire service spokesman said that the danger of the fire spreading to livestock farms has been averted, while efforts are continuing to place it under control.
Efforts are being hampered by strong winds and the rough terrain.