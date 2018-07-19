Update 2: Akrounta fire partially contained

Fire fighters have managed to partially control a big fire that has been raging at Akrounta near Yermasoyia dam in the Limassol district since 1.15 pm on Thursday.
Battling the fire from land and air, they were able to put the fire under partial control around 7.00 pm.
Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis said efforts were hindered by the difficult terrain and strong winds..
The fire services have activated the Ikaros programme with more 32 fire trucks and all the Republic’s fire fighting aircraft battling the flames. Kettis said that eight fire fighting aircraft have been mobilised while fire fighters have been brought in from Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. Volunteers are rushed to the scene to help, he added.
He said that houses close to the fire are being protected by the fire fighters.
Meanwhile electricity supply to parts of eastern Limassol was interrupted after the fire burn electricity poles and transformers.