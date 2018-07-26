Menu
Local

Fire rages near Pachna

July 26, 2018 at 11:57am
By July 26, 2018 No Comments

A big fire broke out around 11 am on Thursday in difficult terrain between Pachna and Ayios Amvrosios, near the chapel of Ayia Marina.

Fire fighters have been mobilised to battle the blaze with seven fire trucks and five water dropping aircraft at the scene.

Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was burning grass and wild vegetation.  He said the village was not in danger. Two houses close to the fire had been evacuated as a precaution.

This is the second fire in Pachna this week.

Read more

Pachna blaze under control

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 26, 2018

Suspected head of €18m online scam ring detained in Cyprus

bouli
in-cyprusLocal
July 26, 2018

Commissioner urges public to stop donating goods; bank account details announced

bouli