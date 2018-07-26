Fire rages near Pachna

A big fire broke out around 11 am on Thursday in difficult terrain between Pachna and Ayios Amvrosios, near the chapel of Ayia Marina.
Fire fighters have been mobilised to battle the blaze with seven fire trucks and five water dropping aircraft at the scene.
Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was burning grass and wild vegetation. He said the village was not in danger. Two houses close to the fire had been evacuated as a precaution.
This is the second fire in Pachna this week.
