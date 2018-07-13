Menu
Update: Akamas fire partially contained

July 13, 2018
Fire fighters have managed to partially contain a fire that broke out around 2.30 pm between Inia and Lara in the Akamas, the Forestry Department said on Friday.

It said that efforts to extinguish the fire are underway both on land and from the air with four fire fighting aircraft.

The director of the Forestry Department is in the area to coordinate efforts.

Forestry Department official said that the fire had burnt wild vegetation and fields that had been harvested. The extent of the area is not yet known.

 

