Update: Fire raging in Paphos district

July 22, 2018 at 2:20pm
Fire fighters are battling a fire that broke out shortly after 1 pm in the Pytharka area near Letymbou Paphos, from land and air but strong winds are hampering their efforts and the fire has already burnt an expanse of five hectares.

The fire broke out between Polemi and Ayios Demetrianos in the Paphos district.

According to the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson, three Fire Brigade and two Hunting and Wildlife Service fire trucks are attending the fire. Five firefighting aircraft are also being used.

The fire has already burnt five hectares of wild vegetation, dry grass, vineyards and plastic irrigation pipes.

 

