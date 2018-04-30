Fig tree bay coastal erosion stirs up controversy in local community

The sand fell and huge rocks emerged at the shoreline: This is the last, much disappointing picture of Fig Tree Bay, a beach that is voted every single year among Europe’s top 10 beaches by TripAdvisor, and which is considered as a magnet for thousands of tourists, both foreigners and locals.

More specifically, the sand grains at Fig Tree bay in Protaras travelled down the coast, while finer particles of sediment were carried and deposited further out to sea. Paralimni Municipality has placed rocks shoreline, in an effort to prevent a major supply of sand from getting to the beach.

However, the above-mentioned man-made techniques have stirred up controversies, as local people are protesting against the alteration and disruption of the natural landscape.

More specifically, on their part, locals are seemed to be concerned about the dangerous effects of coastline changes to the community, complaining about the serious coastal erosion, a phenomenon observed over the last ten years. Locals also do not hesitate to accuse the Paralimni Municipality for worsening the situation by placing-without permission-rocks on the eastern side of the Fig Tree creek.