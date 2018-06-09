Famagusta and Paphos hotels almost at full capacity

The Cyprus tourism industry seems to be on the right track, since according to the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO), the country is to maintain last year’s number of tourists (3.6 million).

But locals are finding attempts to book a room an uphill task, as tourist agents have pre-booked rooms for foreign clients, which means hotel owners have to wait for the actual arrivals before releasing the remaining available rooms.

A recent survey by Phileleftheros newspaper on tourist accommodation availability in Protaras, Ayia Napa and Paphos suggests hotels have almost reached full capacity. More specifically, for the period 6-8 of July 2018, hotels in Protaras are full at 99%, in Ayia Napa 93% and in Paphos 88%. For the same days, there were only 7 hotels available in Protaras for two nights, while in Ayia Napa 27. The prices for two nights start from €216 to €285. In Ayia Napa, prices are slightly lower as they range from €190 to €300.

A two-night stay in Paphos costs about €63-€81 (up to €380 for luxury hotels), while the the average accommodation price is up to €150. During peak season, (July 21-22), the paper found just 3 hotels available in Protaras, 13 in Ayia Napa, and 79 in Paphos, with prices varying from €65 to €100.

According to CTO, Famagusta region has the largest number of hotels Island wide (75 hotels) with 34,906 rooms, followed by Paphos (58 hotels) with 28,891 rooms.