Fake social media scam promises ‘free holidays in Cyprus’

Travel agency Tui has warned customers after a fake social media account has been offering free holiday competitions, including to Cyprus, Wales Online reported on Tuesday.

The website said that a Facebook page posing as TUI Holidays has been offering a number of getaways to users who share and comment on the post.

One offer that has received 17,000 likes alone is a competition where 150 holidays for two to Cyprus are said to be up for grabs, it added.

Another scam that has been shared a number of times offers users the chance to win a holiday to Bora Bora.

Wales Online said TUI has warned customers of the importance of looking for the official blue tick next to the company’s name before interacting with it.

A TUI spokesman said: “We are aware of this Facebook page and we can confirm that it has no affiliation with the TUI brand.

“We would like to remind customers of the importance of making sure that the page is verified before interacting with it, which can be easily checked by looking for the blue tick next to our name.

“We have reported this to Facebook and they have advised they will be closing it down as soon as possible.”