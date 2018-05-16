Menu
Fabius to attend international conference in Cyprus, meet with President Anastasiades

May 16, 2018 at 11:58am
President of the Constitutional Council, former Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Laurent Fabius will visit Cyprus on May 18 and 19 to attend an international conference on “Climate change in the Mediterranean and the Middle East: challanges and solutions.”

According to the French Embassy in Nicosia, during his stay in Cyprus, Fabius will be received by President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades and will attend an official dinner to be hosted at the Presidential Palace.

He will also inaugurate the Alumni France-Cyprus platform, a digital platform for Cypriots who are graduates of French universities, so that they can remain in this network and use their professional activities in France in the best possible way.

(CYPRUS NEWS AGENCY)

