Expired high-priced medicinal products detected at Pharmaceutical Dispensaries premises

A latest Special Report carried out by the audit authority has indicated that at the premises of the Pharmaceutical Dispensaries are remaining expired medicines worth of € 377,000.

Approvals for destruction were granted only for a limited number of those medicinal products.

The Audit authority pledges strict controls over expiration dates, in order to make proper use of the medicines and avoid wasting.

It is worth mentioning that among the expired medicinal products were high-priced drugs, such as influenza vaccines, purchased in large quantities in order to cover the needs of a potentially large number of people, as well as blood clotting factors, antidotes, and others.

Furthermore, the Special Report also recorded the absence of an effective system that complies with relevant EU legislation regarding the overall management of unused or expired medicinal products.

According to results of the survey carried out by the non- profit organisation HCWH (Health Care Without Harm Europe), Cyprus do not comply with the European legislation on waste.