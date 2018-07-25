Europol executive director to visit Cyprus 

Executive Director of Europol Catherine De Bolle will meet with Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou during her visit to the island on July 27.
Strengthening and enhancing EUROPOL’s cooperation with the Cyprus Police will be at the centre of Catherine De Bolle’s visit to Cyprus, according to a police press release issued here today.
Cooperation between EUROPOL and the Cyprus Police, the press release adds, aims to tackle a wide range of cross-border threats such as terrorism, cross-border crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, organised fraud and trafficking in human beings. It also includes new risks and threats such as cybercrime and human trafficking.
These issues will be discussed in depth at a working meeting to be held by Police Chief with the Executive Director of Europol on Friday morning at the Police Headquarters.
In recent years – especially since 2010 – the EU has granted an enhanced role and greater responsibilities to EUROPOL so as in cooperation with the National Law Enforcement Authorities it will act for the Internal Security and the protection of European citizens.
The press release points out that infrastructure and access and exchange of information, business support to combat criminal activities and the provision of expertise to assess current risks and emerging threats have been actively strengthened.