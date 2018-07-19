EUC Professor: Colonisation of Mars, Moon and other bodies in our solar system certain

The colonization of Mars, the Moon and other bodies in our solar system is certain to happen, Andreas Efstathiou, Professor of Science and Mathematics, Vice Rector of Research and External Affairs at the European University of Cyprus, has told CNA.

The Professor, who gave an interview to the Cyprus News Agency, was asked about space, the colonisation of other planets, the possible existence of other intelligent beings in the universe, God’s place in this vast space, as well as about a report he has recently co-published in the journal ‘Science’.

Asked about the colonisation of other planets/celestial bodies in our solar system by humans, Efstathiou told CNA that ‘I think the colonisation of Mars, the Moon and other celestial bodies in our solar system is certain to happen and I strongly support it’.