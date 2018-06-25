EU in call for proposals to prevent human trafficking in Turkish occupied areas

The European Commission has launched a €1,000,000 call for proposals aiming at “preventing and addressing trafficking in human beings in the northern part of Cyprus,” an initiative funded under the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, managed by the European Commission.

According to a press release, the main objectives of the call for proposals are to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness, improve victims` access to rights, and increase knowledge of and effective and coordinated response to all forms of trafficking in human beings.

The call has two lots. Lot 1, to be allocated with €200,000, aims at providing support to the creation and running of a referral platform to increase coordination of stakeholders and efficiency of the actions against trafficking of human beings. Lot 2 with €800,000 aims at providing support to actions and initiatives against trafficking of human beings in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus and/or across Cyprus.

The selected projects will be supported with EU grants amounting to between €60,000 and €300,000, depending on the lots.

The deadline for submission of proposals is October 2nd, 2018.

A public launch event for this call will be held on June 28 at Bedestan in the Turkish occupied part of Nicosia. Furthermore, a series of information sessions and trainings will take place in July and September. The 1st information session will be held on July 11 at the EU Programme Support Office (EUPSO).

Those interested can access information, under the reference 152154, at https://webgate.ec.europa.eu/europeaid/online-services/index.cfm?do=publi.welcome&nbPubliList=15&orderby=upd&orderbyad=Desc&searchtype=RS&aofr=152154