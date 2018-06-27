Menu
Local

Estonian TV channel to promote Paphos

June 27, 2018 at 4:27pm
By June 27, 2018 No Comments

Paphos is playing host to Estonia’s state broadcaster which is filming a documentary on Paphos and tourism activities, as well as on the lives of Russian living permanently in the district.

The documentary is addressed to Russian speakers in the Baltics, as well as other countries such as Germany, Israeli, Sweden and Finland, the Paphos Tourism Promotion Board which hosted the TV crew said.

It added that the visit is part of efforts to develop tourism and penetrate new markets with air links to Paphos. It added that it wanted to raise awareness about flights to the Baltics and promote Paphos as a year round destination.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 27, 2018

Police defends arrest of woman in Coral Bay hit and run

bouli
in-cyprusLocal
June 27, 2018

World’s top teacher donates prize to art education

bouli
Local
June 27, 2018

Tsipras and May discuss prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks 

bouli