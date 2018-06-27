Estonian TV channel to promote Paphos

Paphos is playing host to Estonia’s state broadcaster which is filming a documentary on Paphos and tourism activities, as well as on the lives of Russian living permanently in the district.

The documentary is addressed to Russian speakers in the Baltics, as well as other countries such as Germany, Israeli, Sweden and Finland, the Paphos Tourism Promotion Board which hosted the TV crew said.

It added that the visit is part of efforts to develop tourism and penetrate new markets with air links to Paphos. It added that it wanted to raise awareness about flights to the Baltics and promote Paphos as a year round destination.