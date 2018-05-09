Environmental concerns for casino lead to delays

New information regarding the new casino complex set to be built in Limassol, given to the Environmental Impact Assessment team, has been considered unsatisfying.

While councillors and researchers attempted to prove that there will be no harm caused to the environment in the area of the Akrotiri salt lake, many questions on behalf of the authorities were left unanswered. Therefore, more time will be needed for research and the provision of additional information.

Concerns revolve mainly around the issues of lighting and its effects on wildlife and the environment, proper waste management, noise levels, and mosquitos.

The casino complex is expected to be operating by 2021. There are also plans for a temporary casino in Limassol, operating from the end of June, 2018. Other casinos may open in Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and the unoccupied area of Ammochostos.