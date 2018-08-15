English language requirement for new bus drivers

Bus drivers must be able to speak Greek and English, while bus companies should have information leaflets in several languages under the proposed new contracts for public buses due to come into force in 2o20, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

It said that the public contracts for 2020-2030 specify that bus drivers and personnel who come into contact with the public must speak Greek and English at a suitable level so that they can communicate effectively with their clients in the exercise of their duties.

Phileleftheros said this condition was expressed in general terms, with no indication of how knowledge of English will tested. It also points out that whereas the Transport Ministry does not require English to issue a professional bus driver’s licence, it appears to be demanding they speak the language to work in public transport.

Companies awarded the new contracts will also have to prepare information leaflets and electronic material (websites, apps) in at least the following languages — Greek, English, French, Spanish, German and Russian. This is a general term and is not restricted only to the tourist areas.

The new tenders are expected to be launched in October and the new contracts come into force in July 2020.