Menu
Local

Energy Minister in Cairo for talks with Egyptian Petroleum Minister 

May 7, 2018 at 5:13pm
By May 7, 2018 No Comments

Minister of Energy, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, will have talks on Monday with Egypt`s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, with the participation of delegations of the two countries.

The meeting’s agenda includes the intergovernmental agreement on a pipeline from Cyprus to Egypt, EU-Egypt relations in the field of energy, as well as regional energy partnerships.

Technocrats from the two Ministries as well as representatives of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company and Egypt’s state-owned natural gas company EGAS will participate in the talks.

(CNA)

 

You May Also Like

Local
May 7, 2018

Akinci rejects the ‘zero troops-zero guarantees’ request as groundless

pavlou
Local
May 7, 2018

Fire broke out near Chloraka’s residential area

pavlou
Local
May 7, 2018

Police chief announces zero-tolerance policies against organized crime

pavlou