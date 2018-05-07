Energy Minister in Cairo for talks with Egyptian Petroleum Minister 

Minister of Energy, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, will have talks on Monday with Egypt`s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, with the participation of delegations of the two countries.
The meeting’s agenda includes the intergovernmental agreement on a pipeline from Cyprus to Egypt, EU-Egypt relations in the field of energy, as well as regional energy partnerships.
Technocrats from the two Ministries as well as representatives of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company and Egypt’s state-owned natural gas company EGAS will participate in the talks.
(CNA)