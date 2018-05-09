Elias Mouzou pleaded guilty before the Court

The Limassol District Court issued an 8-day detention order for the suspect Elias Mouzou in connection to Limassol gangland shooting against two police officers that took place in Ypsonas last Saturday, 5th of May 2018. The detention order was also pending for two other criminal activities that Mouzou was allegedly linked to.

The 38-year-old suspect, who was brought to court escorted by the police, admitted that not only he was involved in the gangland shooting against two police officers, but also in a case of kidnapping and recurrence of gunfights against a specific person on January 22 and February 19 respectively.

According to another suspect’s allegations, a 35-year-old man from Bulgaria who was identified in the same vehicle with Mouzou during the gangland shooting, the 38-year-old suspect was intending to kill a specific person, related to the other cases.