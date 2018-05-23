Elias Mouzos and 2 other suspects going directly to trial

Elias Mouzos, 38 years old, as well as other two men, 31 and 35 years old respectively, are to be brought before the Court, as an an indictment has been already obtained. The three suspects are facing charges in connection with the attempted murder case of two police officers during Limassol’s gangland shooting on the 5th of May, 2018.
The police accompanied them to the court, where the defence did not proceed to a statement of objection regarding the prosecutor’s request for the suspects to remain in custody until the trial, set for the 10th of July 2018 (at 9.30pm).
It is to be said that 17 out of 61 categories are common for all suspects, including, among others, the offenses of murder, conspiracy to commit felony and involvement in a criminal group. Further charges have been exclusively filed against Elias Mouzos and include offenses of kidnapping and shooting of a 27-year-old man. Mouzos’ ex-wife is also to be brought before justice for involvement in committing a felony.
Police launched dozens of raids across the Limassol region, on the fight against organized crime.