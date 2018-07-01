Egyptian Minister of Expatriates set to visit Cyprus

Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Nabila Makram is set to visit Cyprus next Tuesday and to meet with Presidency Commissioner Photis Photiou and Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister, responsible for Greeks Abroad Terence Quick.
The trilateral meeting will take place following the completion of a “Nostos” series of events which took place Egypt between April 30 and May 6.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos were present at a key event which took place in Alexandria.
The three countries wish to expand the “Nostos” programme to other countries in the world where Cypriots, Egyptians and Greeks reside. A first visit is likely to take place in the context of a new series of events in the United States of America.
(CYPRUS NEWS AGENCY)