Menu
Local

Education Ministry to introduce robotics courses for primary school children 

August 1, 2018 at 5:10pm
By August 1, 2018 No Comments

 

The Ministry of Education plans to introduce digital technology courses in primary education, and according to Minister Costas Hambiaouris, pupils will be taught digital skills, internet safety, computational thinking and robotics.

He was speaking during the Official Ministerial Summit for ICT Innovation in Education and Digital Inclusion “MENA Innovation 2018”, that took place in Cairo from July 29 to 31, 2018.

The Summit was organised by the Ministries of Education, Communications and Information Technologies and Higher Education of Egypt and was attended by Ministers and senior officials from various countries, as well as representatives of companies, organisations and universities that design ICT products.

Hambiaouris also attended a round table discussion on digital content and digital technologies along with his counterparts from Libya, Palestine, Jordan and Morocco. Asked about his Ministry’s future plans regarding digital skills for primary school children, Hambiaouris said that digital technology courses were among the Ministry’s immediate plans.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Minister Hambiaouris also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Jordan and Palestine, as well as with Egypt’s Deputy Minister for Higher Education, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in their area of competence

You May Also Like

Local
August 1, 2018

Cypriot applicant wants Turkish holdings in Europe confiscated if Ankara fails to compensate him

bouli
Local
August 1, 2018

Sea track facilities for disabled installed at two Paralimni beaches

bouli
in-cyprusLocal
August 1, 2018

Yellow alert for Thursday with temps set to hit 40 C inland

bouli