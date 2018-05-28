Menu
Education Minister discusses cooperation between Cyprus Universities and Sorbonne University

May 28, 2018 at 11:59am
Minister of Education and Culture Kostas Champiaouris and Rector of the University of Sorbonne Gilles Pecout have exchanged views on cooperation between the University of Sorbonne and the Universities of Cyprus.

According to a press release by the Ministry, their meeting took place in Paris on Saturday during the Minister’s visit to the historic University.

The Rector of University of Sorbonne stressed France`s interest in further strengthening cooperation with Cyprus in the fields of Education, Higher Education and Culture.

Tertiary education attainment rises in Cyprus to 55.8% in 2017

