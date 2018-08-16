EAC’s IT systems temporarily down

The IT systems of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus have been hit by a technical problem since 11 am, affecting its website and the EAC Mobile app while the citizen’s service centres and its hotline on 11800 and 1818 are operating at limited capacity.

The technical problem is also affecting the payment of bills. EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said payments can only be made through the JCC web page and at EAC cashiers only on presentation of a copy of the bill.

Efforts are underway to resolve the problem.