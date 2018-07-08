EAC under pressure to move power lines into buffer zone

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus is under pressure to relocate a section of its power lines from Alambra to Athalassa, into the buffer zone, at one point only 7.5 metres away from a minefield. Should the specific power lines be rendered inoperable, Nicosia is at risk of a blackout, Phileleftheros has reported.

Quoting informed sources, the newspaper said EAC’s competent body examined that case and found out that this scenario might cause further difficulties as maintenance and repair work would require UNFICYP permission.