Menu
Local

EAC under pressure to move power lines into buffer zone

July 8, 2018 at 12:00pm
By July 8, 2018 No Comments

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus is under pressure to relocate a section of its power lines from Alambra to Athalassa,  into the buffer zone, at one point only 7.5 metres away from a minefield.  Should the specific power lines be rendered inoperable, Nicosia is at risk of  a blackout, Phileleftheros has reported.

Quoting informed sources, the newspaper said EAC’s competent body examined that case and found out that this scenario might cause further difficulties as maintenance and repair work would require UNFICYP permission.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 8, 2018

UNSG says Cyprus has remained calm and stable because of UNFICYP’s presence

bouli
Local
July 8, 2018

NHS to usher in changes in pharmaceuticals

bouli
Local
July 8, 2018

11 year old Russian girl in critical condition

bouli