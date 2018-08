A money exchange shop in the lower level of the Paphos Mall was robbed late on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports said that around 6.30 pm a man wearing sun glasses and a cap threatened the woman employee with a gun – or a fake gun — ordering her to sit on the ground as he took all the cash estimated at €5,000.

The employee said the man had spoken to her in English, but in a foreign accent. Closed circuit TV footage showed him leaving the mall on foot.

Police have launched a manhunt for culprit.